Yandex metrika counter

71 candidates approved for extraordinary parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
71 candidates approved for extraordinary parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

The number of applications to participate in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan (Feb.9) has been announced.

Report informs, Chairman of Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov said during a speech at today's session that a total of 268 candidates applied. According to Panahov, the candidacy of 71 applicants has already been approved. 29 of the applicants had received their signature sheets.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      