$7.5 trillion or nothing: Musk’s massive "Mars Shot" pay deal

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SpaceX has approved an ambitious compensation plan for founder Elon Musk that ties his potential rewards to some of the company’s most futuristic goals — including colonizing Mars and building data centers in space.

Musk could receive massive stock-based rewards only if SpaceX reaches a valuation of $7.5 trillion and helps establish a permanent human settlement on Mars with at least one million people, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The compensation package also includes additional performance targets linked to operating space-based data centers capable of delivering enormous computing power. These awards would be granted in tranches and come with super-voting shares, giving Musk enhanced control as the company grows.

Importantly, Musk would receive no shares unless these targets are met. His base salary at SpaceX has remained relatively small, with most of his wealth tied to equity performance.

The plan highlights SpaceX’s long-term vision while also raising questions about how Musk will balance his focus between multiple companies, including Tesla, where he also holds leadership responsibilities.

Experts say the structure is unlike traditional executive pay packages, as it links compensation not just to financial performance but to unprecedented technological and scientific milestones.

The move comes as SpaceX prepares for a potential public offering, with investors expected to closely examine how such long-term, high-risk goals align with shareholder interests and corporate governance.

News.Az