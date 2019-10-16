8 million tons of cargo transported from Turkic-speaking countries through Azerbaijan last year: President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The transport cooperation among our countries, historically located on the ancient Silk Road, is one of the important directions, of course. Azerbaijan is an a

“The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, commissioned in October 2017, is our joint contribution to the restoration of the historic Silk Road. The cargo handling capacity of the Baku International Sea Port is 15 million tons of cargo and 100,000 containers. If necessary, the cargo handling capacity of the port can be increased to 25 million tons and 1 million containers. Azerbaijan as a reliable transit country continues its efforts to facilitate the access of Turkic-speaking countries to world markets. In 2018, 8 million tons of cargo was transported from Turkic-speaking countries through Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az

News.Az