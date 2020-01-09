831 citizens of Azerbaijan voluntary returned to the country of origin within IOM’s AVRR projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2019, the International Organization for Migration assisted 831 citizens of Azerbaijan's voluntary return to the country of origin within the Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) projects, AzerTag reports.

Out of voluntarily returned person, 460 were from Germany, 264 were from the Netherlands, 27 were from Latvia, 16 were from Turkey, 13 were from Austria, 10 were from Georgia, 9 were from Belgium, 8 were from Lithuania, 7 were from Poland, 6 were from Switzerland, 2 were from Ireland, 4 were from Hungary, 3 were from Finland, 2 were from Iceland, 1 was from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and 1 was from Czech Republic.

