6 killed, 37 injured as bus collides with truck in Turkey’s Manisa

Six people were killed and 37 others were injured on Friday after a passenger bus crashed into a truck on the highway between Istanbul and Izmir, Daily Sabah reports.

The accident occurred in the early hours near the district of Soma in the western province of Manisa, when the passenger bus rear-ended a stationary truck on the highway.

Initial local reports said six people died in the immediate aftermath of the accident with three more later succumbing to their injuries at the hospital. But the death toll was later on revised as six by the office of Manisa Governorate.

"We have seen the media falsely reporting the death toll in the accident that occurred near Soma. As of now, six people were killed and 37 others were injured, with six of the injured receiving their treatments in various hospitals in Balıkesir while the remaining are in Manisa hospitals," a statement by the governorate read.

The bus was carrying 50 passengers and three crew members, the authorities said.

