9 killed, more than 20 injured in paramilitary attack in Sudan
Xinhua
Nine people were killed and more than 20 others injured on Friday in a missile attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a hospital in El Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur State in western Sudan, according to a local government official, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
"The militia launched four guided missiles from a drone early today, targeting areas of patients' companions in the Saudi Hospital, which killed nine of the patients' companions, injured more than 20 others," Ibrahim Khatir, director-general of North Darfur State's health ministry, told Xinhua.
The Saudi hospital is the only health facility still operating in El Fasher with surgical and therapeutic capacities.
The RSF has not commented on the incident yet.
Fierce clashes have been raging in El Fasher between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF since May 10.
