99% of TAP pipes welded in Greece, Albania

+ ↺ − 16 px

Around 99 percent of pipes of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) have been welded in Greece and Albania, Trend reports with reference to TAP AG consortium.

As the consortium said, 97 percent of the pipes in the abovementioned section of TAP have already been backfilled.

Moreover, 89 percent of the land along the pipeline’s route in Greece and Albania has been restored.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

News.Az

News.Az