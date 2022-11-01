A master class was organized for the heads of press services with the support of Media Analysis Center, Heydar Aliyev Center and MEDIA

+ ↺ − 16 px

A master class was organized for the heads of the press services with the support of the Media Analysis Center (MAC), the Heydar Aliyev Center, and the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) in order to constantly improve and develop their professional skills and increase their effectiveness in this field, News.az reports citing MEDIA.

The master class organized in a special format for the first time in Azerbaijan aims to contribute to the media reforms implemented in the country, promote the development of the media in the current dynamic environment, and to further improve the knowledge and skills of journalists. The master class, which serves to increase the effectiveness of the activities of press services, will begin with the teaching of important theoretical topics, then the participants will participate in discussions, and take part in sessions in the form of preparation of press releases and the development of social media initiatives.

In addition, the program includes the organization of a professional press office; efficient response to inquiries from journalists; timely and accurate answers to their questions; organization of a professional website detailing all the information on the example of websites run by government agencies in Britain and America; psychology of persuasion and other relevant topics are included.

Barney Jones, a professor of journalism at the City University of London, will conduct the master class for heads of press services of state, non-governmental, and other organizations. Barney Jones, vice-president of Britain's "The Media Society", works as a media consultant in the House of Commons. He was the creator and host of the political television programs "The Andrew Marr Show" and "Breakfast with Frost", worked as a PR and freelance radio reporter, later worked on some projects at the BBC, and interviewed many political figures.

The three-day master class, which will include various sessions, will be held on November 1-3.



For your information, let us inform you that the main mission of Media Analysis Center, which has been operating since April 2020, is to conduct analysis and research of the communication policy of Azerbaijan's media space, state and non-government institutions, and to prepare proposals to improve their operational efficiency.

News.Az