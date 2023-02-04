A meeting was held with GNAT delegation in Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 4, a meeting was held with a group of members of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye in the Western Azerbaijan Community, News.az reports.

Welcoming the Turkish guests, the Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Aziz Alakbarli, emphasized that the visit of the parliamentarians of the fraternal country to the Community is of great moral importance.



The Community Chairman informed the guests about the deportation of Azerbaijanis from their native lands four times in the last century and spoke about the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against our compatriots during the deportations.

Ahliman Amiraslanov, chairman of the Council of Elders of the community, head of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye inter-parliamentary friendship group of the Milli Majlis, noted that the support of the international community is important in order to ensure the recognized rights of deported Azerbaijanis, within the framework of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international conventions.

Shamil Ayrim, the head of the Turkish-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary friendship group of the Parliament, expressed his regret for the misfortunes caused to the Azerbaijanis and stressed the need to restore their right to return in accordance with international conventions.

Heads of main bodies of the Western Azerbaijan Community, as well as Turkish MPs Orhan Erdem, Yunus Kılıc, Tulay Kaynarca, Ugur Bayraktutan, Yashar Karadagh, an employee of the International Relations Department of the National Assembly Ertugrul Akay, and the employee of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan Oncu Gunesh attended the meeting.











News.Az