Once again, Maia Sandu and her administration find themselves at the center of an international scandal.

This time, Moldova faces accusations of facilitating the transit of terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda through its territory, sparking outrage in international media and diplomatic circles. Turkish sources have released documents claiming that Moldovan authorities allowed these individuals to cross the border without any obstacles, News.Az reports.Citing information from the French publication Le Monde, Turkish media allege that individuals linked to terrorist organizations were passing through Moldova. Specifically, it is reported that these terrorists underwent intensive training in Ukraine to carry out attacks in Mali. The published documents, which include passport photos showing Moldovan visas and border stamps, have intensified the controversy. This raises serious questions about the Moldovan government's border control and the forces behind such operations.Tensions between Mali and Ukraine escalated in August when the African nation severed diplomatic ties with Kyiv, accusing Ukraine of supporting terrorist groups and separatists. During an attack by the CSP-DPA group, supported by Al-Qaeda, several dozen Malian soldiers and Russian fighters were killed. Ukrainian intelligence representative Andriy Yusov confirmed on national television that the Malian rebels had received information that enabled them to conduct a military operation against Russian fighters, further fueling suspicions of Ukraine's involvement in these events.This is not the first time Maia Sandu's administration has been involved in an international scandal. In June 2024, Moldova was already under scrutiny for manipulating Interpol databases. At that time, Western media downplayed a story about officials close to Sandu accepting multimillion-dollar bribes to help individuals on international wanted lists obtain refugee status.In August of the same year, another scandal erupted when Moldova was accused of being part of a scheme to smuggle biomaterials from Ukraine to the United States. These incidents show that the country is increasingly getting caught up in dubious international affairs.The current international accusations against Moldova highlight the risks associated with the country's close ties to the Kyiv regime. Moldovan territory is being used to serve Ukraine's military and economic interests, weakening Moldova's economy and security. As a result, like Ukraine, Moldova is turning into a "gray zone" on Europe's periphery, where international laws can be violated with little consequence.

