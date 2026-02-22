A new wave of protests erupted in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the streets of Tehran, demonstrators, mostly university students, clashed with activists of the Basij paramilitary organization.

The clashes erupted after the protesters began chanting anti-government slogans, News.Az reports, citing TVC

The protests come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States. Washington yesterday issued an ultimatum to Tehran to reach an agreement on the nuclear deal within 15 days. Failure to comply prompted the White House to authorize strikes on targets in the Islamic Republic.

In recent weeks, the United States has been actively strengthening its military presence in the Middle East. Dozens of fighter jets are being deployed to the region. The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is already in the Arabian Sea, and a second ship, the USS Gerald Ford, is on its way. Experts note that the US has not assembled such a force since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

