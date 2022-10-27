A peace treaty is necessary between Azerbaijan and Armenia: Russian President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia supports the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, however Moscow is not going to force its views upon Yerevan, and the choice is up to Armenia, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on October 27, News.az reports via TASS.

"The peace treaty is of utmost importance and we support a peaceful settlement along with the border delimitation and the complete settlement of the border issue. The question is, which option to choose? This is the business of the Armenian people and leadership," said Putin.

“Whatever option is chosen, we will be for it if it leads to peace. But we are not going to impose anything. We cannot and are not going to dictate anything to Armenia,” Putin added.

News.Az