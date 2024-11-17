A powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, 10 km below sea level

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan has been struck by an undersea earthquake measuring magnitude six.

The quake’s epicentre was 10km under sea level, off the northeast Coast of Amami-Oshima Island, the country’s meteorological agency said, News.Az reports citing the Metro This is the south of the main islands of Japan, but the quake could still be felt in some residential areas.Some areas felt the quake as a magnitude two or three, including Amami City and Kagoshima City.There was no immediate report of a tsunami warning, but large undersea earthquakes bring the risk of sending large waves to the shore.Shaking at magnitude three is not likely to cause major disruption, but is ‘enough to knock over ornaments’, seismologist Glen Ford told the BBC after an earthquake of this size in the UK.Since midnight, there have been six earthquakes in the past five hours ranging from 2.4 to six, according to the agency.

