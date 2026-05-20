Trump critic Thomas Massie loses Kentucky Republican House primary as GOP voters back president’s pick

Trump-backed candidate Ed Gallrein, a retired Navy SEAL and farmer, secured victory in the state’s fourth congressional district, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

The race was part of a major primary night across several US states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Idaho, where voters selected candidates for November’s general election. The results highlighted ongoing divisions within the Republican Party and Trump’s continued dominance over key nominations.

In Kentucky, Massie, who had served seven terms, lost after months of criticism from Trump, who had repeatedly attacked him as disloyal and actively supported his challenger. Gallrein campaigned as a strong supporter of Trump’s agenda and argued Massie had drifted from the party’s priorities.

Elsewhere, Republican and Democratic contests in Georgia, Alabama and Pennsylvania also produced key outcomes, with Trump allies securing several nominations. Analysts noted that the primary results reflected the president’s continued ability to shape party direction ahead of the general election, while Massie conceded defeat and called for civility in politics.