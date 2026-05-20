Thailand tightens visa rules for tourists amid concerns over foreign crime

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Thailand has announced a major tightening of its visa-free travel policy, reducing the permitted length of stay for tourists from more than 90 countries in response to concerns over crimes involving foreign nationals.

The move ends a 60-day visa-free arrangement previously granted to citizens from countries including the United States, United Kingdom and much of Europe, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

Officials said the changes are intended to address growing public concern over incidents involving tourists, ranging from minor offences to more serious violations, as well as cases of visa overstays and illegal business activity. Authorities also cited fears that transnational criminal groups may be exploiting immigration rules.

Under the revised system, the visa-free stay will be reduced to 30 days, with eligibility criteria adjusted and the overall list of participating countries reduced. Travellers will be allowed to extend their stay once through immigration offices, though approval will depend on individual assessment and justification.

The decision comes as Thailand continues efforts to revive its tourism sector, which remains a key driver of the economy but has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. Officials said the revised rules aim to balance economic benefits from tourism with stricter enforcement of immigration controls.

News.Az