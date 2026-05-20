US loses or damages 42 aircraft during Iran operation, congressional report says

The report says the figures may change as assessments continue, while Pentagon estimates place the overall cost of repairs and replacements at around $29 billion, News.Az reports, citing India Today.

The report states that the losses include a range of aircraft such as fighter jets, drones, refuelling planes and special operations aircraft, among them F-15E and F-35A fighters, A-10 attack aircraft, KC-135 tankers and MQ-9 Reaper drones. It also notes that additional assets, including surveillance and helicopter platforms, were affected during the operation.

Compiled from Pentagon statements, military briefings and media reporting, the analysis highlights the scale of damage sustained during the campaign launched on February 28. A Pentagon official said revised estimates reflect updated assessments of repair and replacement costs, contributing to the higher overall financial impact of the operation.