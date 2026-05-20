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US loses or damages 42 aircraft during Iran operation, congressional report says

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US loses or damages 42 aircraft during Iran operation, congressional report says
Photo: Iran Analytica

At least 42 US military aircraft were lost or damaged during Operation Epic Fury against Iran, according to a Congressional Research Service report.

The report says the figures may change as assessments continue, while Pentagon estimates place the overall cost of repairs and replacements at around $29 billion, News.Az reports, citing India Today.

The report states that the losses include a range of aircraft such as fighter jets, drones, refuelling planes and special operations aircraft, among them F-15E and F-35A fighters, A-10 attack aircraft, KC-135 tankers and MQ-9 Reaper drones. It also notes that additional assets, including surveillance and helicopter platforms, were affected during the operation.

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Compiled from Pentagon statements, military briefings and media reporting, the analysis highlights the scale of damage sustained during the campaign launched on February 28. A Pentagon official said revised estimates reflect updated assessments of repair and replacement costs, contributing to the higher overall financial impact of the operation.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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