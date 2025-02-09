A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes the Caribbean, prompting a tsunami warning

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake was reported in the middle of the Caribbean Sea Saturday night – triggering a wave of tsunami warnings around the region that have since been lifted.

The earthquake was reported just before 6:30 p.m local time about 129 miles south-southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands at a depth of about 6 miles, according to the US Geological Survey, News.Az citing the New York Post.

The event placed several areas along the Mexican coastline under threat of tsunami — with those warnings and advisories lifted more than two hours later, according to USGS.

The earthquake was a result of a strike slip faulting in the shallow crust near the boundary between the North American and Caribbean plates, according to USGS.

“With the latest modeling and information, the tsunami threat has passed,” the US National Tsunami Warning Center posted on X.

“There are no alerts posted for the United States or International Partners. The tsunami threat has passed. Unusual currents may be noticed in some areas. Exercise normal caution.”

“Luckily, the remote location of these earthquakes limits the potential for significant damage due to shaking,” the USGS said.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.

