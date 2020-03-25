About 10,000 citizens returned to Azerbaijan from different countries

The return of Azerbaijani citizens from abroad is carried out within the established schedule, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Preference is given to families with young children, elderly people, people in need of medical care and women.

Those returning from abroad are quarantined.

To date, about 10,000 Azerbaijani citizens have been returned from different countries by charter flights.

