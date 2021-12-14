About 20 flights delayed and canceled at Moscow airports

+ ↺ − 16 px

About 20 flights have been delayed and canceled at Moscow airports on Tuesday morning due to bad weather, according to information from the city airports' online flight schedules, News.Az reports citing TASS.

As of 06:45 am, three flights were delayed and another five were canceled at Sheremetyevo Airport. Three flights have been canceled in Domodedovo Airport and two more have been delayed. One flight has been canceled at Zhukovsky Airport, two flights have been canceled and four were delayed at Vnukovo Airport.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry earlier issued a warning saying that wet snow, fog and black ice were expected in Moscow between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

