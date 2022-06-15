About 400 representatives from 53 countries to attend 9th Global Baku Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

IX Qlobal Bakı Forumunda qlobal gündəlikdə olan məsələlər müzakirə ediləcək.

The 9th Global Baku Forum to be held on June 16-18 in the Azerbaijani capital will bring together up to 400 delegates from 53 countries, said Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Former Vice President of the World Bank (WB) Ismail Serageldin, News.Az reports.

He made the remarks Wednesday while speaking at the press conference held ahead of the 9th Global Baku Forum.

Serageldin noted that the forum will focus on the issues on the global agenda.

“A number of important issues will be discussed within the forum. Hopefully, the talks and discussions over the next three days will be effective,” he added.

News.Az