Abramovich charged for flying planes to Russia without licence

Abramovich charged for flying planes to Russia without licence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some news from the US. Authorities there have charged Russian businessman Roman Abramovich with flying two planes of US origin to Russia without a licence, News.az reports citing UNIAN

Federal prosecutors are now seeking to seize the two aircraft, court papers say.

A licence is required due to sanctions the US has imposed on Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich has been the target of UK sanctions. The sanctions hit Chelsea football club, which he owned and decided to sell as a result.

News.Az