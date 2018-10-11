‘Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) Mohamed Helal Al-Muhairi has expressed willingness to build cooperation with Azerbaijan as he met with the country`s Ambassador to the UAE Dashgin Shikarov.

Al-Muhairi hailed Azerbaijan’s improving image as a tourist and business destination, according to AzerTag. He said the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry is ready to collaborate with Azerbaijan in these areas. Al-Muhairi noted that they maintain close cooperation with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and use the services and information support provided by its Baku office.

Ambassador Shikarov praised Azerbaijan-UAE relations and cooperation. He highlighted the economic achievements gained in the country under President Ilham Aliyev as well as successful reforms aimed at improving the non-oil sector and diversifying export. Shikarov emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attach great importance to relations with the UAE.

The ambassador said the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s office in Azerbaijan plays an exceptional role in maintaining close cooperation with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Ambassador introduced new trade representative at Azerbaijan's Embassy in the UAE Elnur Aliyev to Al-Muhairi.

News.Az

