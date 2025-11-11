Abu Dhabi set to launch over 10 stations for flying taxis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the emirate’s five airports, has been awarded a mandate to develop the infrastructure, operations, and commercial readiness for a network of vertiports across the city.

The announcement, made today, gives Abu Dhabi Airports the responsibility of spearheading the rollout of the emirate’s air taxi ecosystem, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

The project involves a phased delivery of more than 10 public vertiports at key urban and transit locations.

To execute the plan, Abu Dhabi Airports has partnered with Skyports Infrastructure to design, construct, and engineer each vertiport. Once completed, the two entities also plan to collaborate on vertiport operations, including passenger handling, security processing, cargo operations, and integration with eVTOL operators.

"This mandate is a bold vote of confidence in our ability to drive the future of next generation mobility," said Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports. "With the evolution of technology and the growing demand for efficient, green mobility, air taxis represent a natural extension of our role as an airport operator." The initial phase will focus on Zayed International Airport and Al Bateen Executive Airport, which will launch the first point-to-point eVTOL routes and enhance airport-city connectivity. Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports Infrastructure, said: "This vertiport network is a key component of Abu Dhabi's AAM strategy. With Skyports already having active vertiport projects under development both in the UAE and beyond, we feel we are in the best position to apply our previous knowledge and expertise." Sorlini credited collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Integrated Transport Centre, and the General Civil Aviation Authority for turning the initiative into reality. The battery-powered eVTOL aircraft will be piloted and carry up to four passengers. They operate approximately 100 times quieter than helicopters when cruising overhead, reflecting the UAE's commitment to sustainable transport. First eVTOL flights are expected in 2026, with ongoing battery advancements expected to unlock longer routes over time.

News.Az