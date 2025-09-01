Abu Dhabi’s G42 seeks wider chip suppliers for AI campus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Abu Dhabi-backed technology group G42 is aiming to diversify its semiconductor suppliers beyond Nvidia for its planned UAE-U.S. AI campus, Semafor reported on Monday.

The firm is in talks with AMD, Cerebras Systems, and Qualcomm to provide computing capacity, according to the report, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

At the same time, G42 is negotiating with major U.S. tech companies to become tenants at the data center. Discussions are ongoing with Amazon AWS, Microsoft, Meta, and Elon Musk’s xAI, with Google reportedly the closest to a deal.

The AI campus was unveiled in May during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the UAE, when he announced more than $200 billion worth of deals with the Gulf state.

Neither G42 nor the companies mentioned have commented on the report.

