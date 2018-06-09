ACRE calls for end to anti-Azerbaijani decisions in Council of Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is necessary to put an end to the adoption of biased decisions on Azerbaijan in the Council of Europe, the President of the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe (ACRE), Vice-Chairman of International Trade Committee of European Parliament, MEP Jan Zahradil said at the ACRE Baku Summit June 9.

"This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Unfortunately, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, based on the parliamentary form of government, existed for only two years. At yesterday's meeting with me, President Ilham Aliyev noted that nine European countries have signed agreements on strategic partnership with Azerbaijan. I hope the number of such states will increase. Unfortunately, the Council of Europe takes unilateral and biased decisions on Azerbaijan. Such practice must end," said Zahradil.

Stressing the importance of the Baku Summit, Zahradil said that it is impossible to achieve success without stability.

“We are very pleased that the Alliance closely cooperates with Azerbaijan. The United Azerbaijan Popular Front Party closely cooperates with us. Despite all the difficulties, we always stand by Azerbaijan. Yesterday we offered to hold an event of the Alliance in Baku every year. In my opinion, this is a good proposal,” he added.

News.Az

