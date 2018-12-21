Activities to support psychological work being carried out in military units: Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the relevant instruction of Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Department of Psychological Training and Public Relations of the Main Directorate for Personnel is carrying out activities in some military units for the effective organization of psychological work with military personnel, psychological study and enlightenment of servicemen, the Ministry of Defense said Friday.

Psychologists and officers working with military personnel of military units organize meetings in connection with the adaptation of young soldiers to the service, study their individual and psychological characteristics, give appropriate recommendations and conduct educational work on the application of new methods. Work on the professional and psychological selection of persons liable for military service who wish to be re-enlisted voluntarily is being held in the Training-Educational Center of the Armed Forces.

Conversations on the psycho-sociological features of military service and practical classes on various topics are held with young soldiers and re-enlisted servicemen.

