(Ad) Already 900 girls joined the "White suits girls best" call!

The social project launched by "Azercell Telecom" LLC in collaboration with Azerbaijan Judo Federation is about to reach its goal

The number of girls joining the social campaign launched by "Azercell Telecom" in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is increasing day by day. 900 girls from different regions of Azerbaijan have enrolled and are already taking part in judo training within the "White suits girls best" campaign towards promoting sports, fighting spirit and self-confidence.

It should be noted that the campaign addresses female students between the ages of 7 and 14. With the view to encourage the girls to move forward confidently, engage in judo and represent our country in international arenas, the first 1,000 female students are given judogi as a gift and 1 month of free training.

To enroll girls in judo, please visit regional schools and branches of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation. For more information, you may contact (+994 50) 226 28 34, (+994 50) 226 28 35 or go to https://qizlaraagyarasir.az

Let girls wear judogi because white suits girls best.

News.Az