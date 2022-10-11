(ad) Azercell has awarded the best journalists (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leading mobile operator has organized English language courses for over sixty journalists, News.az reports.

Azercell has concluded the latest round of English language courses, designed to foster the development of media workers, and enhance their access to resources in other languages.

The classes organized in collaboration with the "Language Solutions" training center for journalists working in print, online, and broadcast media help press workers improve their grammar, vocabulary, pronunciation, and comprehension. Three journalists with the highest scores were presented with gifts from Azercell at the awards ceremony held at the company's headquarters.

In the course of 14 years that Azercell has been conducting these free courses, hundreds of journalists improved their foreign language skills. The company regularly organizes seminars and training courses for local journalists in various disciplines, helping them to develop and strengthen their skills. Azercell invites well-known international trainers to share their experiences and acquaint local journalists with innovations and the latest trends in the media.

True to its commitment to enable and support media in Azerbaijan, Azercell has also developed "Mediacell” - a preferential tariff package for media workers, which more than 10,000 journalists currently use across Azerbaijan.

News.Az