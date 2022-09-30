(Ad) Azercell invites its customers to leverage 4G speed with the latest iPhones

Azercell offers 50 GB of free mobile data for three months with purchase of an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro from the operator’s Exclusive shops, News.az reports.

On September 30, 2022, the latest iPhones hit Azercell Exclusive shops. The leading mobile services operator invites its customers to discover the power of Azercell mobile internet with the latest generation of iPhones. Customers who purchase an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro from Azercell Exclusive stores will receive a 50GB mobile data plan for three months at no additional cost.

The most advanced of iPhone lineup combines cutting-edge technology, user-friendly access, and high-end performance. For full iPhone specifications and Azercell Exclusive store locations, please visit https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/devices/smartfonlar/iphone-14-pro-iphone-14-pro-max.html

An exclusive telecom partner of Apple Inc., "Azercell Telecom" LLC annually introduces the latest iPhones to the local market to enhance the customer experience and facilitate digital inclusion.

