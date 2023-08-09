(Ad) Azercell subscribers can use SİMA even without internet

+ ↺ − 16 px

SİMA, a cloud-based digital signature of a new generation, created by AzInTelecom LLC operating under the auspices of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has taken another step towards ensuring maximum accessibility for users.

Now Azercell subscribers will be able to use SİMA's services even without mobile internet. For this, it is enough to keep the mobile data traffic on in the device. In this way, it will be possible to access SİMA mobile application, register, sign and perform other operations even if the subscriber has no balance and active internet package.

In addition, if there is an active internet package in the subscriber's balance, there will be no deduction from the balance when using SİMA mobile application services.

It should be noted that the new generation digital signature SİMA has a number of advantages for both citizens and service providers. Reducing financial costs and preventing time loss creates special advantages for both segments. In addition, SİMA can be integrated into any system, as well as, automation allows users to sign quickly and in any number.

To obtain a digital signature, which is free of charge for citizens, it is enough to download the SİMA mobile application to the device and register once. The signature, which increases accessibility to digital services, is expected to speed up business processes in our country.

You can get more detailed information about SİMA digital signature by contacting "157" AzInTelecom LLC Call Center.

News.Az