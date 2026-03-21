WATCH how US destroyed Iranian Majid air defense system - VIDEO

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The United States Central Command has released footage showing the destruction of a truck mounted Iranian air defense system, identified as a Majid AD 08 launcher, in a precision strike.

According to CENTCOM, the system was targeted and eliminated during ongoing operations in the region, with video evidence capturing the moment of impact and subsequent destruction of the platform, News.az reports.

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The Majid air defense system is a short range, mobile launcher designed to counter aerial threats, including drones and low flying aircraft. It has gained attention in recent weeks after reports suggested that the same system may have been involved in an attempted engagement with a US F 35 fighter jet.

Officials have not disclosed the exact location or timing of the strike, but described the operation as part of broader efforts to neutralize threats to US and allied forces in the Middle East.

The release of the footage comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with both sides accusing each other of escalatory actions across multiple theatres in the region.

Military analysts say the destruction of such systems could degrade Iran’s ability to defend key assets and challenge advanced aircraft operating in contested airspace.

CENTCOM has not confirmed whether additional air defense units were targeted in the same operation.

News.Az