Pair arrested near UK nuclear submarine base

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An Iranian man and a Romanian woman have been charged after allegedly attempting to enter one of the United Kingdom’s most sensitive military sites, triggering a security alert.

Police confirmed the arrests took place near HM Naval Base Clyde, the country’s primary nuclear submarine facility, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to Police Scotland, the two suspects, a 34-year-old Iranian man and a 31-year-old Romanian woman, were detained on Thursday.

They have now been formally charged and are scheduled to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on March 23.

British media reports have described them as suspected spies, though officials have not publicly confirmed those claims.

HM Naval Base Clyde, located on Scotland’s west coast, is a cornerstone of the UK’s national security.

The site hosts Britain’s nuclear-armed submarine fleet, along with attack submarines, making it one of the most heavily protected military installations in the country.

The incident comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

While the UK has not directly joined military operations, its forces have been involved in intercepting missiles and drones in the Gulf region, increasing security sensitivity at key defense sites.

The case is expected to move quickly through the Scottish legal system, with both suspects due in court within days.

Authorities have not yet disclosed further details about how the pair allegedly attempted to access the base or whether additional individuals could be involved.

News.Az