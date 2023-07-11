(Ad) "Azercell Volunteers" brought generations together to celebrate Eid al-Adha

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azercell Volunteers" organized another charity event to celebrate Eid al-Adha. The initiative covered the residents of a Social Service Center for the Elderly under the Social Services Agency and children living in the Women's and Children's Shelter operating under the "Clean World" Support to Women Public Union, News.Az reports.

The event brought old and young generations together and encouraged cross-generational bonding. About 300 people participated in the charity action at the Social Service Center for the Elderly located in the Bilgah settlement. The participants, feeling inspired by the heartwarming atmosphere, enjoyed the entertainment program and received gifts.

It is worth mentioning that "Azercell Volunteers" has been supporting people from vulnerable groups in the society since 2004. Azercell employees are committed to social responsibility obligations and charitable traditions, and will continue their activities in this direction.

News.Az