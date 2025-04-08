ADA Political Forum in Khankandi explores expectations from digital revolution

+ ↺ − 16 px

A panel session themed "New World Order: Expectations from Economic Transformation and Digital Revolution" was held in Khankandi as part of the 7th ADA Political Forum.

Fariz Ismayilzada, Vice-Rector of ADA University and a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, moderated the event, News.Az reports citing local media.

Renat Bekturov, head of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), speaking about the areas of his organization's activities, noted that AIFC is an intergovernmental organization to attract investors and develop the financial sector:

"The regional economy can help our country's economy grow. Currently, about 4,000 companies are registered in the financial center. We have a stock exchange. Several financial institutions operate in the center. We also try to implement the government's policy supported by data in the field of finance and development. We can serve as a platform for our government to make decisions."

The speaker emphasized their activities in the transportation and logistics sector, highlighting that they have been participants in the establishment of several joint ventures in this regard:

"These enterprises aim to develop corridors between East and West. This means an exchange of culture, ideas and financial capital."

Urs Unkauf, the Federal Managing Director of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade, in turn, emphasized the importance of the forum and said that this conference, held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi city, will allow for the creation of broad bridges of cooperation between the participating countries:

"Germany and Azerbaijan have important partnership relations. We are interested in further developing this relationship. Germany has significant potential in both artificial intelligence and digitalization. Although all countries are facing global changes today, we are optimistic about the future. The changes taking place in the world are concerning. In this context, it is important to further expand cooperation between the countries."

Urs Unkauf also drew attention to Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 last year, noting that this was an important contribution to the country's climate action.

Professor Marika Karagianni of the Democritus University of Thrace, Greece, first spoke about her visits to Azerbaijan and emphasized that she had performed different tasks on each of these visits.

The speaker noted that since the early 2000s, Azerbaijan has been a strong, reliable and serious partner of Greece and many countries, Southeastern Europe and Europe as a whole in terms of energy, economy and politics.

She further said that Azerbaijan is a very stable gas supplier to Europe.

