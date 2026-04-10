Azerbaijan, Belarus approve mutual recognition of driving licences

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Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis has ratified an agreement with Belarus on the mutual recognition and exchange of driving licences.

According to the decision, parliament reviewed and approved a draft law covering the agreement between the two governments. Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and formally adopted, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The move is expected to simplify procedures for drivers holding licences issued in either country, allowing for easier exchange and recognition of documents without additional testing requirements, subject to implementation rules.

News.Az