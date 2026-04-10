Armenian civil society delegation visits Azerbaijan under “Peace Bridge” initiative - PHOTO

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From April 10 to 12, 2026, another bilateral roundtable involving Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives will be held in Azerbaijan under the “Peace Bridge” initiative.

The initiative continues to foster dialogue and direct engagement between civil society representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia. On this occasion, the Armenian delegation arrived in Azerbaijan via the land border, crossing through a formally delimited and demarcated section and undergoing all relevant border and passport control procedures, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The dialogue between civil society representatives is taking place within the framework of the agreed bilateral peace agenda endorsed at the trilateral summit of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States held in Washington, D.C. on August 8, 2025.

The meeting agenda includes discussions on the current state of the peace process; the activities undertaken by participants in the “Peace Bridge” initiative in their respective countries and the results of those efforts; as well as the situation in the region.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Separate sessions will also be devoted to efforts to advance peace at the societal level and to increase trust during the next stages of the peace process.

News.Az