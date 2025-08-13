Advent to acquire Israeli software firm Sapiens for $2.5 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli software company Sapiens International announced Wednesday that it will be acquired by private equity firm Advent in an all-cash deal worth $2.5 billion.

Sapiens' shareholders will receive $43.50 per share in cash, a premium of about 47.5% over its last close of $29.50 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Sapiens will become a privately held company after the deal is completed, the company said.

It offers software solutions to the insurance sector.

