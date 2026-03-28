Europe faces inflation risk as energy shock tests economic resilience

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Europe’s economy is coming under increasing strain as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East trigger an energy-driven shock, raising concerns over inflation and slowing growth across the continent.

Analysts at UBS warn that the scale and duration of maritime disruptions, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, will be critical in determining whether the region experiences a temporary slowdown or a more prolonged period of economic stagnation, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Energy prices drive inflation risks

The main transmission channel of the current shock is the sharp rise in global energy benchmarks. As oil and natural gas prices react to instability in the Persian Gulf, European households are facing renewed pressure on purchasing power.

This has revived concerns over so-called second-round inflation effects, where higher energy costs feed into broader price increases across goods and services.

Economists note that such dynamics could complicate efforts by central banks to bring inflation under control, particularly if elevated energy prices persist.

Growth outlook weakens amid uncertainty

The uncertain geopolitical environment is expected to weigh on economic activity, with both consumer spending and business investment likely to slow.

Companies are increasingly adopting defensive strategies, delaying expansion plans and conserving capital as volatility rises.

Despite progress in diversifying energy sources since 2022, Europe remains sensitive to global pricing benchmarks for liquefied natural gas and crude oil, limiting its ability to fully shield itself from external shocks.

Central banks face policy dilemma

A prolonged disruption to energy supply routes could push inflation significantly higher, forcing central banks to maintain restrictive monetary policies for longer than previously anticipated.

The resulting “higher-for-longer” interest rate environment is already putting pressure on debt-heavy sectors and energy-intensive industries, compressing profit margins and raising financing costs.

This creates a difficult balancing act for policymakers, who must contain inflation without triggering a deeper economic slowdown.

Investors shift to defensive strategies

In response to rising risks, institutional investors are increasingly favouring selective de-risking strategies.

UBS analysts recommend focusing on high-quality assets, including European government bonds and defensive credit issuers, which are seen as more resilient during periods of heightened volatility.

While structurally strong equities remain attractive over the long term, the near-term outlook for markets will depend heavily on energy price stability and policy responses.

Cautious outlook as tensions persist

With geopolitical deadlines approaching and uncertainty still elevated, the baseline scenario for Europe is one of cautious investment and subdued growth.

The push toward domestic and renewable energy sources is gaining urgency, but analysts stress that the immediate challenge lies in managing the current supply shock without causing a deeper contraction in industrial output.

As the situation evolves, Europe’s economic trajectory will hinge on whether energy markets stabilise — or whether prolonged disruption entrenches inflationary pressures and weakens growth prospects further.

News.Az