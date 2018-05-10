Advice to drop-out Pashinyan: read what the world speaks about Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.Az reprints from Vesti.Az an article headlined "Advice to Pashinyan: read what the world speaks about Karabakh" by Zaur Nurmammadov.

The incoming Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, instead of looking for ways out of the Karabakh gamble, because of which Armenia was in a catastrophic situation, continues the course of its predecessors. Thus, speaking at a briefing in the occupied Azerbaijani city of Khankendi on May 9, Pashinyan said that the Armenian government is ready for normalization of relations with Turkey without preconditions.

According to him, the preconditions put forward by Turkey are conditioned by relations with a third country. By this, Pashinyan had in mind Azerbaijan. It is well known that Turkey, as a condition for the normalization of relations with Armenia, demands from the latter to liberate the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

This position has remained unchanged. The administration of the Turkish president, commenting on Pashinyan's statements, noted that Ankara stands for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Thus, Turkey again urged Armenia to liberate the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Another statement by Pashinyan is of special interest. According to him, the negotiations on the solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must continue in the mediation format of the OSCE Minsk Group. At the same time, Pashinyan recalled that in accordance with the OSCE MG mandate of 1992, "Nagorno Karabakh is recognized as a full party to the conflict".

"Therefore, I believe that the negotiations should take place in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. And the absence of Karabakh at the talks obviously does not fit into the logic of the mandate of the Minsk Group," Pashinyan said.

In this regard, I would like to remind the new Prime Minister of Armenia, who was not formally educated, that the "Baker's rules" lie at the base of the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiation process,

In 1992, US Secretary of State James Baker proposed a 2 + 2 formula for negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. On the one hand, Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as Armenia and the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh, acted as negotiators.

These rules, adopted by the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, formed the basis for the creation of the CSCE Minsk Group (now the OSCE) and formed the current format of the peace negotiations, in which Baku and Yerevan are the main parties, and the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh, the parties to the conflict.

In the first years of the negotiation process, all 4 parties (2 + 2) took part in the meetings. In 1998, Robert Kocharian, who came to power in Armenia, excluded the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh out of the negotiation process, and announced that from now on he would represent its interests. After that, the need for participation in the negotiations and the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh has disappeared. The parties agreed to negotiate only between the heads of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

On November 2, 2008 in Moscow, the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia signed the Moscow Declaration, which states that "the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be settled on the basis of the principles and norms of international law, as well as decisions and documents adopted in their framework." This means decisions and documents of international organizations that recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and require the unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

In the foreword and in the fourth paragraph of the Moscow Declaration, it is noted that it is necessary to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh issue through direct negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Thus, the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh were excluded from the negotiation process.

Therefore, when Pashinyan says that "Nagorno Karabakh is recognized as a full-fledged party to the conflict," he should know that there is no Nagorno-Karabakh as a party to the conflict and the party in the negotiation process.

In addition, Pashinyan should familiarize himself with the UN Security Council resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, PACE Resolution No. 1416 and Recommendation No. 1690 of January 25, 2005, which confirmed the facts of violation of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

To make the picture complete, let Pashinyan also recall the document adopted in 1996 by the Lisbon Summit of the OSCE. In it, the international community pointed out in black and white the principles of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan; the legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh, defined in the agreement based on self-determination, which provides Nagorno-Karabakh with the highest degree of self-government within Azerbaijan; guaranteed security for Nagorno-Karabakh and its entire population, including mutual obligations to ensure compliance by all parties with the provisions of the settlement.

If Pashinyan, like his predecessors, believes that Nagorno-Karabakh is not an integral part of Azerbaijan, then he condemns his country to a repetition of events that led him to the prime minister's chair. These are the realities of today, regardless of Pashinyan's words, that he will change Armenia for the better. The withdrawal of Armenia from the swamp is impossible with the preservation of the current positions on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Pashinyan only prolongs the agony of Armenia...

News.Az

News.Az