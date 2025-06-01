Afghanistan applauds Pakistan's move to elevate diplomatic mission status

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Afghan interim government has expressed its appreciation for Pakistan’s decision to upgrade its diplomatic mission to ambassador level, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement on Saturday evening, News.Az informs via Xinhua.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan welcomes the decision of the government of Pakistan to upgrade the level of its diplomatic mission in Kabul to that of an ambassador," said the statement by the ministry's deputy spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad posted on the X.

"In reciprocity, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will elevate the status of its mission in Islamabad from chargé d'affaires to ambassador," the statement further said.

"This elevation in diplomatic representation between Afghanistan and Pakistan paves the way for enhanced bilateral cooperation in multiple domains," the statement added. This development came following the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral dialogue in Beijing on May 21, which focused on improving regional cooperation.

News.Az