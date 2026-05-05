Two US vessels reportedly stranded in Strait of Hormuz rocky waters

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Two US commercial vessels have reportedly become stranded in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz near the coast of Oman, according to an informed source cited by Iranian media.

The source said the ships are unable to move forward or turn back after entering a rocky and shallow area in the southern waters of the strategic waterway, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

Fars reported that the US Central Command (CENTCOM) had earlier claimed that two US-flagged commercial vessels had successfully passed through the Strait. However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later rejected this assertion.

The informed source further stated that the southern maritime zone near Oman’s Musandam Peninsula and nearby islands is not suitable for safe navigation, adding that passage through rocky and shallow areas in the region is highly risky.

Separately, the report referred to a major fire at oil facilities in the UAE port of Fujairah on Monday. A military source cited by Iranian media suggested the incident was linked to what it described as US “adventurism” aimed at creating a passage for the alleged illegal transit of ships through restricted areas of the Strait of Hormuz.

News.Az