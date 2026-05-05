Romanian government falls after no-confidence vote

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Romania’s bicameral parliament has passed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan’s government, securing 281 votes in favor and 4 against, according to a live broadcast of the parliamentary vote, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The outcome brings down the current administration in Romania.

In line with the constitution, the Bolojan government will immediately transition into an interim administration following the vote.

Its authority will be limited to routine administrative duties, and it will be barred from issuing emergency ordinances or introducing new legislation. The interim period cannot exceed 45 days.

Bolojan, a member of the National Liberal Party, assumed office in June 2025. His government faced mounting criticism over austerity measures and plans to sell strategic state assets, which triggered strong opposition from the Social Democratic Party, the largest party in the original ruling coalition.

In April, the PSD withdrew its political backing and pulled its ministers out of the cabinet, demanding Bolojan’s resignation, a request that was rejected. The party subsequently joined forces with major opposition groups and independent lawmakers to submit a no-confidence motion in late April.

News.Az