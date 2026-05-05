Tony Awards 2026 nominations: Full list of nominees revealed

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Nominations for the 79th Tony Awards are set to be unveiled, as anticipation builds for one of the biggest nights in the theater calendar.

This year’s Broadway season has stood out for its unusual balance, with fewer new musicals and a stronger emphasis on revivals. Only 11 musicals opened compared to 21 the previous year, reflecting shifting industry dynamics and rising production costs that have pushed some producers toward London, News.Az reports, citing New York Times.

Despite these challenges, audiences have continued to fill theaters, drawn by high-profile productions and an increasing presence of celebrity talent. A growing number of screen actors making their Broadway debuts, along with well-known co-producers, has helped generate buzz throughout the season.

The first round of nominations will be announced on CBS, with additional categories revealed shortly after via an online livestream featuring actors Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Singer Pink is set to host the event, adding to the star power surrounding this year’s show.

As Broadway prepares for its biggest celebration, theater fans are closely watching to see which productions and performers will earn recognition in what has been a distinctive and evolving season.

News.Az