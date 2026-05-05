Young people reluctant to try new products as finances tighten but there is a solution

Young people reluctant to try new products as finances tighten but there is a solution

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Younger consumers are becoming increasingly hesitant to experiment with new brands and products due to tightening financial constraints.

Rising living costs have led many individuals in this demographic to prioritize essential spending and stick to familiar items to avoid the financial risk of a disappointing purchase News.Az reports, citing Internet Retailing.

This shift in consumer behavior presents a significant challenge for brands looking to launch new innovations or capture market share among Gen Z and Millennials.

Research suggests that the solution to this reluctance lies in lowering the barrier to entry through sampling and trial-based marketing. By providing opportunities to test products without a full financial commitment, brands can build trust and provide the reassurance necessary for younger shoppers to make a switch. Strategic use of digital engagement and physical samples helps bridge the gap between financial caution and brand discovery, allowing companies to maintain growth despite the economic pressures facing their target audience.

News.Az