Afghanistan inaugurates new power plant

Afghan authorities have inaugurated a new electricity generation facility in eastern Panjshir province as part of efforts to strengthen the national power sector, the office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs announced Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Achieving self-reliance in the electricity sector remains a priority for Afghanistan, with concerted foundational efforts ongoing in this regard, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said during the ceremony in Panjshir province, about 200 km from the capital Kabul.

Built at a cost of nearly 8 million U.S. dollars, the Paranda power plant will supply power to more than 4,000 families in the province.

Afghanistan continues to grapple with prolonged electricity shortages and relies heavily on imports from neighboring countries.

