100 greenhouses built in S. Afghanistan

Authorities have constructed a total of 100 greenhouses in the southern Afghanistan Kandahar province as part of efforts to bolster local products, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported on Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Constructed at a cost of 12.1 million afghani (around 182,500 U.S. dollars) in the provincial capital Kandahar city and 12 districts with financial support of the United Nations Development Program, the facilities are equipped with a water managing system, Mohammad Hanif Haqmal, spokesman for the provincial agriculture department, was quoted as saying.

