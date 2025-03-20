Afghanistan's school year begins without girls beyond sixth grade

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Education of Afghanistan's interim government on Thursday started the new academic year as millions of Afghan students headed to schools without girls beyond sixth grade, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"Afghan society urgently requires both religious and modern education so that our country effectively engages in global competition," said Mawlawi Habibullah Agha, acting minister for Education, during the opening ceremony of the new academic year.

Boys in grade one to 12 and girls in grade one to six will begin attending their classes.

According to data from the ministry, over 10 million children will go to state-owned and private schools this year.

Based on restrictions by the Afghan interim government, girls can not attend classes above grade six, and females are banned from universities until further notice.

