Africa's coronavirus cases surpass 4.66 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,660,304 as of Thursday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Xinhua reports.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 125,404 while 4,219,117 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of the number of cases, the southern Africa region is the most affected area, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

News.Az