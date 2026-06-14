Nearly 100 prehistoric figures discovered in painted cave in Türkiye’s Tohma Canyon

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A prehistoric painted cave containing nearly 100 human and animal figures has been discovered in Türkiye’s Tohma Canyon in Malatya province, according to researchers.

The cave was identified during field studies in Tohma Canyon, where early examinations revealed a large concentration of painted imagery on the rock surfaces, News.Az reports, citing Arkeo News.

Researchers said the walls of the cave contain around 100 figures painted in red and reddish-brown tones, including human and animal depictions as well as geometric symbols. The site is considered one of the significant prehistoric discoveries in the region.

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The figures are believed to have been created over a long period, with some images overlapping earlier ones, suggesting repeated use of the cave. Experts noted that the discovery may provide important insight into early symbolic expression and human thought in Anatolia.

News.Az