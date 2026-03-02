Aftermath of Israeli airstrike on Tehran's Gandhi Hospital - PHOTOS
- 02 Mar 2026 15:39
- 02 Mar 2026 16:21
- 1050748
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/aftermath-of-israeli-airstrike-on-tehran-s-gandhi-hospital-photos Copied
Source: EPA
Images emerging from Tehran show extensive damage to Gandhi Hospital following what Iranian authorities described as an Israeli airstrike on the medical facility, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
Photographs circulating online and in local media depict shattered windows, debris scattered across surrounding streets, and sections of the building’s exterior visibly damaged.
Source: EPA
Source: EPA
Source: EPA