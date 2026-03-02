Yandex metrika counter

Aftermath of Israeli airstrike on Tehran's Gandhi Hospital - PHOTOS

  • Region
  • Share
Aftermath of Israeli airstrike on Tehran's Gandhi Hospital - PHOTOS
Source: EPA

Images emerging from Tehran show extensive damage to Gandhi Hospital following what Iranian authorities described as an Israeli airstrike on the medical facility, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Photographs circulating online and in local media depict shattered windows, debris scattered across surrounding streets, and sections of the building’s exterior visibly damaged.

News about - Aftermath of Israeli airstrike on Tehran's Gandhi Hospital - PHOTOS

Source: EPA

News about - Aftermath of Israeli airstrike on Tehran's Gandhi Hospital - PHOTOS  

Source: EPA

News about - Aftermath of Israeli airstrike on Tehran's Gandhi Hospital - PHOTOS

Source: EPA

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      